Adams explains Perla Water bankruptcy

Raymond Adams, City of Perla Mayor, said it wasn’t his intent for Perla Water Association to file for bankruptcy, however, he said there was no other option.

The Perla Water Association is in debt to the City of Malvern, and was in danger of a judgment due to a lawsuit filed by the City of Malvern on February 6, 2018.

The suit was scheduled to be heard in court on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Perla Water Association filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on Sunday, May 26 via the eFile system.

The lawsuit stated that as of February 6, 2018 Perla Water Association had an overdue balance of $55,977.23 for water to the City of Malvern.

Several court dates were set and later extended, allowing Perla the opportunity to acquire the funds necessary to settle the debt.

Adams said early in the suit he located a buyer for Perla Water Association. Adams said he began negotiations with Liberty Utilities in 2018 to purchase Perla Water Association and the possible sale became public in January 2019. After the possible sale became public, Adams said Perla Water Association was granted another extension until May 28, 2019.

Adams said he asked the City of Perla’s attorney to notify him within 5 to 10 days if an extension would or would not be granted. In an interview this week with Adams, he said that it was at the last minute he was notified that the court did not grant an extension. “I received the message on Thursday, May 23 around 4 p.m. that the extension was denied,” said Adams. He then took the necessary measures to file bankruptcy. On Friday, May 24, Adams said that he spoke with the bankruptcy attorney and then called a special council meeting on Saturday to approve the resolution allowing the bankruptcy. Once the resolution was completed and the attorney electronically filed the bankruptcy on Sunday, May 26, two days before the court date.

Because the court refused the requested an extension of the May 28 date, Adams said he needed to act quickly to prevent Malvern from receiving a judgment and possible take over of the water utility.

Adams maintains that it was not his intent but a necessity that he file bankruptcy for the Perla Water Association.

According to Adams the bankruptcy should not affect the sale of Perla Water Association to Liberty Utilities, which is still in the process and should be complete soon.