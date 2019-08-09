Adding life to each day

Juanita Tobler (seated) was the winner of the Watermelon Seed Stacking contest held at the Malvern Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Cyndi Muncrief, patient care representative with Hospice Home Care, awarded the top prize to Tobler. Tobler was able to beat the competition by stacking eight watermelon seeds. In second place was Marie Wiley with seven seeds stacked. Hospice Home Care provided watermelons to those present at the Senior Activity Center Wednesday.