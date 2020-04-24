Additional COVID-19 case reported in HSC

An additional case of COVID-19 has been reported in Hot Spring County bringing the total to 9 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Five people have recovered from the virus and there have not been any reported deaths.

A total of 186 people who were tested in Hot Spring County received negative results.

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton said the number of cases in the county have been “very minimal” as many neighboring counties have had increasing numbers.

As of Friday afternoon, Garland County has 109 reported cases, Clark County has 27 reported cases, Grant County has 11 reported cases and Saline County has 51 reported cases.

Another neighboring county, Dallas County has only had one reported case.

Thornton commended Hot Spring County residents for continuing to practice social distancing, wearing face masks and follow other guidelines given by national and state leaders to prevent the spread of the virus.

“What we are doing is working,” Thornton said.

He encouraged everyone to continue these practices so “hopefully we can return to some normalcy,” he said