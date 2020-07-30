ADH announces new mask guidelines

As the nation continues to make adjustments from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arkansas Department of Health released new guidance on the use of face coverings. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order requiring citizens to wear face masks in public throughout the state, which has had an impact in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The order went into effect July 20.

Due to the increase of virus cases, the order was put in place to help prevent the spread of the disease for the safety of the public.

According to the ADH, the secretary of health, in consultation with the governor, has sole authority over all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout Arkansas — as necessary and appropriate to control disease in the state of Arkansas as authorized by Ark. Code Ann. §20-7-109—110 and the Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Reportable Disease (2019). Read more in Thursdays July 30 MDR newspaper edition.