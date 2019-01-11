AETN to air 2019 Arkansas governor’s inauguration "Oath of office, inaugural address to be featured in entirety"

CONWAY (AETN) — The Arkansas Educational Television Network will broadcast and live stream the 2019 Arkansas governor’s inauguration Tuesday, Jan. 15, beginning at 10 a.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the 46th elected governor of Arkansas, will take the oath of office at 10:30 a.m. and will give his inaugural address at noon. AETN will broadcast the events live, as well as stream them at aetn.org.

Former Rep. Warwick Sabin (D) and former Speaker of the House Jeremy Gillam (R) will offer pre- and post-inauguration coverage with moderator Steve Barnes.

