Agent 47 making return in Hitman 2

Hitman, developed by IO Interactive, has announced its latest sequel—Hitman 2.

Yesterday, the HITMAN twitter released a trailer for the latest installment of the Hitman franchise. It includes a new mode, called Sniper Assassin.

Disappointment was shared over the decision to not make Hitman 2 episodic. In the recent revamp of the Hitman series, Hitman (2016), missions were released episodically.

Players are excited however for the new game mechanics IO Interactive plans to include in their new game.

Hitman 2 will launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One this November 13, 2018.