All about yarn: Helberg speaks to Rotarians

Lorri Helberg with Arkansas Yarn Co. on Main Street in Malvern visited the Malvern Rotary Club recently.

Helberg and her husband, Scott lived many years in Virgina while he served 20 years as a submarine officer.

While out to see Helberg and her daughter, Jessica, would visit family in Malvern and always enjoyed visiting stores downtown and always felt as if it were their hometown as well.

Helberg said when she first moved to the area she took a walking tour of downtown Malvern and learn about the historic district. During the tour Helberg, explained that she noticed someone knitting while walking. Being a knitter herself, Helberg was intrigued.

Helberg quickly found out that the two had very much in common.

The other knitter gave Helberg yarn. Helberg said she noticed the cost and realized that she had the talent to dye yarn too.

Helberg said she bought yarn, protected her kitchen with plastic and bought dyeing equipment and started her own business.

Helberg said her business has grown so much in recent years. She recently opened a storefront at 202 South Main Street in Malvern.

Helberg explained the difference in her yarn and chain store yarn. She said her yarn is 100 percent Merino Superwash yarn, while other stores yarn are often made of acrylics.

Superwash Merino yarn can be machine washed and dried without shrinking.

