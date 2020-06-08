Almost 1,000 people tested for COVID-19 in HSC, 1 active case

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 996 people in Hot Spring County for COVID-19 and received negative results.

The number of total positive cases in the county is 34 with only one active case.

Across the state, the total number of cases is 9,426 with 6,424 people who have recovered.

More than 160,000 Arkansans have been tested for COVID-19.

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to report updates during a press conference in Little Rock at 1:30 p.m. today.