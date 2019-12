Animal shelter victim of vandalism; Five dogs missing

The Malvern Animal Shelter located at 2625 Canine Rd in Malvern was broken into for the second time Saturday night, December 7, 2019 according to City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon. During the break-in, all of the animals were let out of the shelter. Mayor Weldon received a phone call early Sunday morning December 8 and was informed about the overnight break-in at the shelter. There were 22 dogs missing, but several of the dogs have been recovered. Six dogs were still missing on Monday, December 9, but Mayor Weldon said one more dog was found on Tuesday, December 10. Now, only five dogs remain missing from the shelter.

