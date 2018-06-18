Annual Baby Contest

The Malvern Brickfest Baby Contest, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. with check-in/ registration from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The age groups for both boys and girls are 0 to 11 months, 12 to 23 months, 24 to 35 months, and 36 to 47 months. The entry deadline is Thursday, June 21. The entry fee is $10 and can be turned in at any Farmers Bank & Trust location, phone number (501) 332-2462 or the Malvern Chamber of Commerce, phone number (501) 332-2721. Checks can be made payable to Brickfest Baby Contest and the contest is not limited to Hot Spring County residents. Late entries on Friday, June 22 or on Saturday, June 23 the entry fee is $15. The dress code is summer/casual.