Arkansas GEO to host memorial 5K

Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside (Arkansas GEO) announced recently that it will be holding a race for fallen officer Brent Scrimshire.

The race will be the OFC Brent Scrimshire Memorial 5K and is scheduled for August 29. “We’ll use the Brickfest 5K route,” Arkansas GEO founder Tony Jenkins said. The race will begin behind Auto Zone located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The race will then turn onto Tanner St., then make a right onto Riverview Drive before coming back to the start.

The entry fee is $25 now until August 23 and includes a t-shirt. After August 23, the entry fee rises to $30. Check-in for the race will be at 6 a.m. with the race starting at 7 a.m. All proceeds from the race will be given to Officer Scrimshire’s wife and children.

Jenkins is currently looking for volunteers, sponsors, and donations. To sign up for the race visit runsignup.com/Race/AR/Malvern/OFCBrentScrimshireMemorial5K.