Arkansas Yarn Crawl kicks off today

It’s time for the annual Arkansas Yarn Crawl, y’all. This year Malvern’s own Arkansas Yarn Co. will be a destination yarn store for the annual Yarn Crawl.

The event kicks off today, Friday, October 4 at Arkansas Yarn Co. at 202 South Main Street in Malvern until 5 p.m. The annual event will be held from Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 12, 2019.

To celebrate the beginning of the 2019 Arkansas Yarn Crawl, Arkansas Yarn Co. will be holding a NicNacKnits Trunkshow on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from noon to 4 p.m. Also on Saturday, Arkansas Yarn Co. will be holding its First Saturday Charity Knitting event, volunteers will be knitting Knitted Knockers (see more about Knitted Knockers on page 6B of Saturday’s edition).

Throughout the week Arkansas Yarn Co. will offer a variety of free items keepsakes.

Arkansas Yarn Crawl is an opportunity for yarn lover’s to embark on a journey to visit as many participating yarn shops as possible during the week. Guests will be given a passport pamphlet to be marked by each yarn shop visited to be entered to win yarnie prizes. Passports should be turned in at the last yarn shop visited to be eligible.

Prize levels and qualifications include —

Yarnaholic Supreme: Visit eight participating shops for an entry into the grand prize drawing and other drawings.

Crafty Crawler: Visit four shops for entry into this drawing.

Stitch Stasher: Visit three shop for entry into this drawing.

Yarn Over: Visit at least one shop for entry into this drawing.

Drawings will be held the week following the Crawl live on Facebook, and winners will be chosen randomly.

Participating yarn stores include:

• Arkansas Yarn Co., 202 South Main Street, Malvern

• Knit Unto Others, 323 Main Street, Arkadelphia

• Gabriele’s Flowers and Fiber, 904 Central Boulevard, Bull Shoals

• Shoppes at Fleece and Flax, 51, Spring Street, Eureka Springs

• Hand Held Knitting, 225 North Block Street, Fayetteville

• Yarn Kandy, 8201 Cantrell Road Suite 120, Little Rock

• Mockingbird Moon, 315 North Second, Rogers

• Knit 2 Together, 2300 West Main Street Suite 6, Russellville