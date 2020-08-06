Armed robbery incident at Jones Mill, 1 arrested

An arrest was made in a armed robbery incident that occurred Tuesday in the Jones Mill community near a fishing area at the Ouachita River according to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash.

Patrick Naven, 39, of Hot Springs, was the victim in the incident. The suspect, John W Colbert, 23, of Hot Springs, stole a pistol out of a backpack Naven had. Colbert pointed the gun in an attempt to shoot at Naven and was forced in a red Honda Civic vehicle and headed out of the Jones Mill area.

Due to the vehicle over heating, Cash said the vehicle broke down on Hwy 171 in Garland County where Colbert was caught by the Arkansas State Police. Colbert was picked up by HSC deputies and taken into custody at the HSC Jail.