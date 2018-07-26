Arrest made in Cooper case

The office of Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash released a statement Thursday, July 26, 2018, stating that a state warrant had been issued for Donald Smith. Charges against Smith are for Capital Murder. Smith is accused in the murder of Suzen Cooper.

Cooper was last seen on September 26, 2016 in Malvern.

“The arrest of Donald Smith is a result of a joint investigation of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Malvern Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Group VI Drug Task Force, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,” Cash stated.

This an on-going investigation. More information will be released as it is received.