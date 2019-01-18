Art guild forming in HSC

Artist, you are being called to join a new group forming in Hot Spring County, Ouachita Art Guild of Hot Spring County. The group’s goal is to bring artists together for workshops, classes, shows and other artist activities.

If you are interested in joining the guild please contact Gretchen Ritchey at (501) 317-9907 or email: ritchey472@icloud.com, email Danna Carver at dkc739@gmail.com or contact Clare Graham at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library.

A meeting date will be determine in the coming weeks.