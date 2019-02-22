Art Guild to hold first meeting Saturday

It’s been a year since two local artists decided they wanted to bring more art to Malvern and formed the Malvern Sketch Club, which meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library in Malvern.

With the success of the Sketch Club, members are seeking to bring even more art into the area with the formation of the Ouachita River Art Guild in Hot Spring County.

The first meeting of the Ouachita River Art Guild will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Coffee Records, located at 1601 MLK Blvd, Suite 104 in Malvern.

The organizational and planning meeting will be a get-to-know-one another meeting. Feel free to bring a sample of your artwork for those in attendance to view.

For more information about the Ouachita River Art Guild contact Danna Carver at dkc739@gmail.com, Gretchen Ritchey at ritchey472@icloud.com or (501) 317-9907, or Clare Graham at Malvern-HSC Library.