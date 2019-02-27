ASU president to talk to Kiwanians on Thursday

Dr. Charles Welch, president of Arkansas State University, will visit the Malvern Area Kiwanis Club on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Welch, the youngest person to serve as president at any university in Arkansas, began in 2011.

During his career in education. Welch served as president of Henderson State University, chancellor at University of Arkansas Community College of Hope, vice chancellor for academic affairs at ASU-Beebe and dean of university studies at Pulaski Technical College.

In 2018, welch was also selected as chair elect of the Arkansas State University System, which is an association of 400 colleges, universities and systems. According to the ASU website, Welch will become chair of the national organization in 2020.