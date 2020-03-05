Award-winning documentary shown at ASU Three Rivers

At the conclusion of Black History month in February, a documentary “Unearthing the Dream” was shown to the public in the Lecture Room at Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Following the documentary, a program was hosted by A.A. Wilson High School Class of 1966 and the Henson Benson Foundation.

This film highlights the history of Malvern’s African American high schools and the story of the people who shaped the town, as told through their memories and experiences.

Before the showing of the documentary, greetings came from Nathaniel Mitchell on behalf of the A.A. Wilson Class of 1966, a class committed to giving back to the Malvern community.

Providing an introduction of the documentary was Jewell “Pete” Willis, Henson Benson Foundation Board president. Willis was one of several successful individuals from Malvern featured on the documentary to share important experiences about the culture, foundation and history behind the making of this extraordinary film.

The Henson Benson Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit corporation established in 2010 by Samuel G. Benson, M.D., Ph.D, a visionary physician-scientist and humanitarian whose heritage is a remarkable family from the Hot Springs/Garland County region of Arkansas. Dr. Benson’s wish in creating the Henson Benson Foundation was to support the community spirit that is the legacy of the Arkansas communities of Malvern and Perla. The foundation also aims to preserve and communicate the stories of Taylor Henson and his descendants, and to celebrate the successes of other influential Americans who emerged during this unique era of southwest Arkansas, according to the foundation.

After the showing of the film, Marion Gibson introduced other significant individuals of Malvern featured in the documentary- Rev. Henry “Hank” Mitchell, Alvin Murdock and Willis- to answer questions from everyone who attended the event. A reception followed at the end of the event.

“Unearthing the Dream” is a documentary film that documents Malvern’s African American community. Members of the community while forced to accept sound-hand materials for its schools, refused to accept a second-class education for their children which gave rise to schools that inspired and cultivated success and pride.

The formative years that most American high school students enjoy and recall with fond memories were stripped away for the greater good of integration, according to the foundation.

“Unearthing the Dream” won best documentary at the 2012 Arkansas Black Independent Film Festival, and was an official selection at the 2012 Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in Hot Springs. The documentary was produced and directed by Pam Uzell, and Dr. Samuel Benson was executive producer.