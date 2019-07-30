Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors will be hosting a Back 2 School Extravaganza on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors' funeral home located at 413 West Page Avenue in Malvern. Free food, drinks, and school supplies will be provided for all.

Door prizes will be given away at 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. Children must be present and accompanied by a parent to receive school supplies.

Sponsors for this event—A.A. Wilson Alumni Class of 1966, and CADC (Central Arkansas Development Council) representative Shakara Lomack. For more information please contact Sam or Ashley at 501-337-0100 at the business office of Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors funeral home.