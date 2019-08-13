On Saturday, August 10, 2019 the staff of Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors with representatives of the A.A. Wilson Alumni Class of 1966, CADC (Central Arkansas Development Council) and several volunteers hosted a Back 2 School Extravaganza for the Malvern community from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors funeral home. School supplies were provided for youth preparing to enter kindergarten through 12th grade. Door prizes were given away with free food, snacks and drinks supplied for everyone.

Kids with their parents and family members got the opportunity to pose on a special red carpet rolled out to get their picture taken in front of a professional designed giant size Back 2 School banner to show their enthusiasm to be headed back to school.

Everyone also got to dance to music outside with a disc jockey to provide some entertainment to enjoy some fun during the event.

Samuel L. Vance II, Chief Mortician & Funeral Director in Charge, thanked everyone who came out and all volunteers who devoted their time and service to an important purpose for the community.

Sponsors for this event consisted of —A.A. Wilson Alumni Class of 1966, and CADC (Central Arkansas Development Council) representative Shakara Lomack.