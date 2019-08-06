On Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, there will be a Back to School Bash 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is open to those in grades fifth through eighth and ninth and up. Teams must have four people per team and the entry fee is $30. T-shirts along with water and Gatorade will be provided. The deadline to enter is August 12.

Also at the tournament, there will be a backpack and school supply giveaway and free food and drinks.

For more information, contact Djmore Moore at (401) 732-1591.