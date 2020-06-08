Back to Work: Magnet Cove Panthers get back to work
By:
Gerren Smith
Monday, June 8, 2020
Malvern, AR
The Magnet Cove Panthers returned to the weight room and practice field for limited workout sessions this week to follow Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic in preparation for the upcoming 2020 football season. Until further notice, the Panthers may continue limit workout sessions under the guidelines and protocol requirements enforced by Hutchinson with Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Activities Association.
Category: