Baptist Health-HSC provides free blood pressure, blood glucose screenings to community

Baptist Health-Hot Spring County, as part of its efforts to address the health needs of southwest Arkansas residents, offers weekly blood pressure and blood glucose screenings to the community.

The hospital will be conducting screenings this October at the Malvern Senior Adult Center, 1800 W. Moline St., on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Through the support of cost savings achieved from federal resources, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County continues to expand care and health education offerings to residents of Hot Spring County and surrounding areas. The blood pressure and blood glucose screenings are just one way that Baptist Health is working to keep Arkansans healthy, happy and amazing.

For more information about the screenings offered by Baptist Health-Hot Spring County or to learn more about the hospital’s services, visit baptist-health.com or call (501) 332-7020.

