Baptist Health-HSC recognized as ‘Top-Performing’ hospital

Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County in Malvern was recently recognized in the list of top-performing hospitals in the U.S. by IBM Watson Health and Fortune magazine.

Baptist Health Medical Center-HSC staff has exceeded its duties in an effort to help the community by fulfilling heroic roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information provided by IBM Watson Health, “The Fortune/IBM Watson Health Top 100 Hospitals list annually identifies top-performing hospitals and health systems, and delivers insights that can help health care organizations focus their improvement initiatives on achieving consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.” Read more in Fridays August 7 MDR newspaper edition.