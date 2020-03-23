Baptist Health to offer drive-through screenings

For Hot Spring County area residents who think they might have been exposed to COVID-19 and are exhibiting symptoms, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County has established a drive-through screening process at 2204 Sullenberger Ave. in Malvern.

The drive-thru clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

For those individuals in the Hot Spring County area who have symptoms and need to be screened, call ahead to 501-413-9106 to schedule an appointment time for the drive-thru clinic. Individuals should not come to the drive-through testing center without an appointment time.

Again this is for people who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 in the Hot Spring County area and have symptoms. Please be aware that the test for COVID-19 is not accurate if you do not currently have symptoms.

For individuals who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the safest thing is to remain calm and to stay home unless you have developed symptoms. As a reminder, the symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea and body aches.

If you are having a medical emergency, like trouble breathing or a fever that is not responding to medication, then it is appropriate to call 911 or come to the emergency room. Call ahead and tell the medical staff that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 before showing up.