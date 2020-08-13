Baptist Health receive national honors for stroke care quality
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Malvern, AR
The American Heart Association recently honored five Baptist Health hospitals for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
The AHA, along with its American Stroke Association division, recognized Baptist Health-Little Rock and Baptist Health-Fort Smith with the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll.
Also receiving Get with the Guidelines awards were: Baptist Health-Conway, Stroke Gold Plus; Baptist Health-Arkadelphia, Stroke Gold; and Baptist Health-Hot Spring County, Stroke Silver. Read more in Thursdays August 13 MDR newspaper edition.
Category: