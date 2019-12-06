Battle at the Cove finals to feature Lady Warriors and Lady Knights

The Battle at the Cove finals will feature the Ouachita Lady Warriors and the Centerpoint Lady Knights battling it out for the title of tournament champion on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. in Magnet Cove.

The defending Battle at the Cove champions, the Lady Warriors, punched their ticket to the finals after defeating host team the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers, 72-35, in the semi-finals on Thursday, December 5. The Lady Knights fought their way into the finals by defeating the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras, 48-38 on Thursday.