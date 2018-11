The Battle at the Cove begins Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Magnet Cove School. The Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panther, Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors, and the Bismarck Lions will be participating in the tournament. The Panthers play at 7:20 p.m., the Lady Panthers will play at 6 p.m., the Warriors will play at 2 p.m., and the Lions will play at 4:40 p.m.