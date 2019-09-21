Beavers defeat Fouke, get first win of season

For their final non-conference match up for the 2019 season, the Glen Rose Beavers were able to shut out the Fouke Panthers 41-0 while on the road Friday, September 20, 2019.

Glen Rose now goes to 1-2 on the season as they return home to open 4-3A Conference play against Two Rivers for homecoming on Friday, September 27. Homecoming festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff following at 7 p.m.