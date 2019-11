The Glen Rose Beavers run in the 2019 Class 3A State Playoffs has come to an end as the Beavers hosted the Melbourne Bearkatz on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

The Beavers fought hard, but ran out of steam in the fourth quarter to fall 42-28 to the Bearkatz. The Beavers finish the 2019 season with a record of 9-3.