Beavers to go pink on October 25

The Glen Rose High School Beta Club is selling Pink Shirts for the October 25, 2019 football game against Perryville. The shirts are to raise awareness and more importantly money for Genesis Cancer Center, a local organization in Hot Springs that services area cancer victims. Lesia Gill Landers, administrator, describes Genesis Cancer Center as a place that provides additional financial assistance to cancer patients which allow the patient to focus on making cancer a memory. This is done through Our Promise Cancer Resources, a nonprofit organization physicians started almost 10 years ago. Funds raised go directly to patients actively receiving treatment by way of gas cards, utility and mortgage payments. To donate go to http://www.ourpromise.info/resources.html.

