The University of Kansas signee and top D-I prospect (5) Issac McBride of the Baptist Prep Eagles soars strong to score at the rim between Glen Rose Beavers’ (2) Brayden Lyons and (10) Corbin Hughes during senior high boys basketball action Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Glen Rose Sports Arena. Glen Rose fell short to the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Baptist Prep, 73-50.