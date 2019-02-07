Beavers, Lady Beavers win big on senior night against Lisa Academy

The Glen Rose Sports Arena had a big night of hoops as the home team Glen Rose Beavers and Lady Beavers prevailed impressively over Lisa Academy in Tuesday, February 5, 2019 for senior high basketball action.

It was senior night and the Beavers and Lady Beavers took care of business to be victorious for the final home game of the 2018-19 basketball season. The Lady Beavers improve to 13-13 overall, 6-7 in conference play. The Beavers improve to 10-14 overall, 6-7 in conference.

This Friday, February 8, 2019 the Beavers and Lady Beavers will conclude the regular season schedule on the road at Baptist Prep for 5-3A Conference play. Next week, February 11-16, 2019 the Beavers and Lady Beavers will compete in the district tournament hosted at Episcopal.

Glen Rose Lady Beavers 59, Lisa Academy 12

The Lady Beavers went to work early for total dominance over their visiting opponent of the Lisa Academy Lady Jaguars. In first quarter action, the Lady Beavers coasted to a 20-4 advantage over the Lady Jags to end the opening quarter for an 16-point lead. Love Doddridge poured 11 points in the period to lead the Lady Beavers charge of command. Seniors Kasey Griffin added three points and Aubrey Jackson posted a basket from the field for big scoring contributions. Kamryn Draper scored a basket in the first quarter to help spark the Lady Beavers' offense.

In the second quarter, the Lady Beavers maintained control and outscored the Lady Jags 18-2. At halftime, the Lady Beavers led Lisa Academy, 38-6.

In the third quarter, the Lady Beavers kept rolling behind big productive play from Doddridge and Raper to score the first two baskets of the period to extend Glen Rose's lead to 42-6 at the 5:55 mark. Later in the period, Nicole Schneider and Maddi Carver both made contributions offensively with Carver draining two back to back trey's from behind the arc. Defensively, the Lady Beavers held the Lady Jags under double-digit scoring through three periods of action with Glen Rose taking a 49-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, as the clock ran continuously with the sportsmanship rule in effect, the Lady Beavers poured 10 points on the scoreboard with Rachel LeQuieu busting a three-pointer and splitting a pair of free-throws. McJunkins and Tracy Corrigan each scored from the field to help the Lady Beavers roll onto a 47-point victory. The Lady Jags were held scoreless in the final period. For the game, Lady Beavers' Doddridge led all scorers with 15 points for double-figures including to outscore the entire Lady Jaguars team total of 12 points for the game. Abby Ditzig and Sidney Robbins each scored seven points apiece which came in second quarter action. LeQuieu, Jackson, Raper and Krysta Ray all scored four points apiece. Griffin posted three points, McJunkins and Corrigan each had two points apiece and Schneider chipped in one key point from the charity stripe.

Glen Rose Beavers 71, Lisa Academy 53

In the featured nightcap bout on the hardwood was the senior high boys matchup. The Beavers displayed an impressive win over a competitive Lisa Academy Jaguars squad for the 18-point victory. In first quarter action, the Beavers stormed to a dominant lead 19-5 over the Jags for the first seven minutes of the period. It was raining trey's from behind the arc with Beavers' Jace Haynes, Brendan Hill and Brayden Lyons all accounting for a three-pointer apiece to provide pure shooting against the Jags. Glen Rose big man Andrew Weatherford sparked inside from the post area to do a little damage which led to the Beavers leading the Jags, 19-8 to end first period action.

In the second, the Beavers outscored the Jags 13-10. At the break, Glen Rose led Lisa Academy, 32-18.

In the second half, the Beavers waited to display the most efficient shooting of the night led by sophomore Ethan Taylor who swished five trifecta's from downtown against the Jags. Haynes poured two trey's as well in the second half, but the Beavers got plenty of quality contributions of scoring from the team. Glen Rose held a 53-37 advantage over Lisa Academy at the end of third quarter action. In the fourth, the Beavers got more sparks of productive play with senior Dante Bowman dropping a trey from behind the arc and Taylor accounting three trey's swished in the fourth. Jace Cheatham posted four key points from the field and Lyon showcased another phenomenal nasty two-handed tomahawk slam-dunk down the baseline over the Jags' defense for the highlight of the contest.

For the game, three Beavers posted in double-figures with Taylor leading the way for 18 points including six three-pointers made for a game-high. Lyons followed with 17 points and Hill dropped 12 points with four trey's swished. Haynes scored a strong nine points, Cheatham added four points, seniors Corbin Hughes and Bowman each posted three points apiece, Weatherford and Caleb Barr each contributed two points apiece.