Beavers look for first win on the road against Fouke

On the road for the third time this season, the winless Beavers will look to bounce back from their 0-2 start against the Fouke Panthers on Friday, September 20, 2019. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Beavers have struggled early in the season to lose to rivals Malvern 20-7 and Bauxite 33-20, both out of the 7-4A conference.

In their first game, the Beavers were only able to find the end zone once on a 24 yard pass from quarterback Wesley Launius to receiver Matthew Clark. The Beavers totaled 255 yards with 186 passing yards and 69 rushing yards. The defense gave up 311 total yards to the Malvern Leopards with 15 passing yards, 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In their Week 2 game, the Beavers played the Miners close. The Beavers and Miners were knotted at 7-7 after the first quarter. The Miners were able to gain the lead in the second after scoring six points and holding the Beavers scoreless. The Beavers came back after halftime to score 13 more points in the third, but gave up 12 points to the Miners. Trailing 25-20 going into the fourth, the Miners defense held the Beavers to no points while the Miners offense scored 8 more points to win 33-20.

Read full story in Thursday's September 19, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.