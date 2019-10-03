Beavers look to stay on the winning roll as they head to Mayflower

“[We’re] excited to get back to a normal week,” Glen Rose Head Football Coach Mark Kehner said last week after the Glen Rose Beavers football team defeated Two Rivers with only 12 eligible players taking the field.

Last week was a whirlwind for the Beavers as 26 players were suspended after a brawl during their game with the Fouke Panthers on Friday, September 20, 2019. Now the Beavers will have everyone back from suspension as they go back out on the road to face the Mayflower Eagles on Friday, October 4, 2019 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

In last Friday’s game with Two Rivers, the 12 eligible Beavers put up a tough fight to defeat Two Rivers 48-6. After a rough first half, the Beavers held a 20-6 lead over Two Rivers. Coach Kehner said that in the first half they tried to conserve the Beavers energy to make sure the 12 players were able to play all four quarters. “I felt like this hurt us,” Coach Kehner said. The Beavers electrified in the second half to score 28 points on Two Rivers and win the game.

In the match up, had a total of 470 yards with seven touchdowns. Quarterback Wesley Launius completed 11 of 20 passes for 200 yards three touchdowns. On the ground, Launius had 17 rushes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Launius had one interception. Rushing for the Beavers was Jace Cheatham who carried the ball 11 times for 95 yards and one touchdown. Cheatham also had one reception for 13 yards. Receiving the ball, Noah Wright had six receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns and Tagg Haynes had three receptions for 36 yards.

With the win against Two Rivers, the Beavers improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in 4-3A conference play.

The Beavers now go on the road for the fourth time this season to face the Mayflower Eagles. Mayflower is 1-3 on the season with non-conference losses to Central Arkansas Christian (CAC), 48-0, and Parkers Chapel, 48-28. Their one win this season came against England, out of the 5-2A conference, 62-24. The Eagles lost their conference opener to Danville last Friday, 38-8 to fall to 0-1 in conference.

The Eagles started the season with low stats as they were held scoreless by CAC. The Eagles only had a total of 70 yards with 48 passing yards and 22 rushing yards. They bounced back in their two wins to combined for 962 total yards, 419 passing yards, 543 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the 2018 season, Mayflower was a tough opponent in the 5-3A. They went 11-2 on the season, 6-1 in conference. Mayflower’s only conference, and regular season loss came from the Beavers. The Eagles record put them in the 3A State Playoffs where they won their round one matchup with Dollarway, 60-22. The Eagles were defeated in round two by Rison, 62-20.

In the 2018 game between Glen Rose and Mayflower, the Beavers won 40-14. The Beavers were able to hold the Eagles scoreless for three quarters and allowing only 14 points. The Beavers racked up a total of 348 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles had a total of 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, the Beavers finished the conference in first place and are projected by Hooten’s to finish first again this year. Mayflower finished the 2018 season in second place and are projected to finish third this season.