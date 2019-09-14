Beavers take another hard hit on the road

The Glen Rose Beavers were at the Pit battling Saline County Rival the Bauxite Miners in non-conference play on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The Beavers came up short of victory falling to another rival 33-20.

This marks the second loss for the Beavers this 2019 season as they lost their season opener to the Malvern Leopards in Week 1.

The Beavers will be on the road once again to take on Fouke in their final non-conference game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Fouke on Friday, September 20.