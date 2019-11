The Glen Rose Beavers secured the title of 4-3A Conference Champions and the 1st seed in the 2019 3A State Playoffs with a win over the Atkins Red Devils on Friday, November 1, 2019. The Beavers will host their final regular season game against Baptist Prep (3-6, 3-3) on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.