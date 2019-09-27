Beavers to take field after controversy with Fouke

The Glen Rose Beavers football team will have enough eligible players to take the field on Friday, September 27, 2019 as they open 4-3A Conference play against the Two Rivers Gators.

The Beavers football program suspended 26 players after a brawl ensued last Friday, September 20 while the Beavers were on the road at Fouke. After an appeal to the Arkansas Activities Association, 12 players were reinstated after a review determined they did not step off the sidline to participate in the incident. The brawl suspended play with the Beavers coming out with a 41-0 win over Fouke. After suspensions by both schools, it was reported by the Arkansas Activities Association that Fouke would forfeit their game this Friday against Prescott.

Amid the controversy of having to suspend players, this will be Glen Rose’s first home game of 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Beavers had a three game road stint to start the 2019 season. The Beavers lost their first two match ups against rivals the Malvern Leopards (20-7) and Bauxite Miners (33-20). The Beavers held a 41-0 lead over Fouke before the suspension of play which led to the Beavers win.

Before the suspension of play, the Beavers had been able to hold Fouke scoreless. The Beavers defense was able to come up with two turnovers, an interception by Jace Cheatham and a fumble recovery by Evan Crow. On offense, the Beavers scored six touchdowns, five rushing and one receiving. Noah Wright caught the one receiving touchdown while Ethan Taylor (three touchdowns) and Wesley Launius (two touchdowns) scored on the rushing touchdowns. Launius completed eight passes on 16 attempts for 122 yards and one touchdown. Rushing, Launius had 143 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Taylor had 149 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns for the Beavers. Gavin Chaney had 18 yards on 2 carries and Cohen Carter had one yard on one carry. Matthew Clark led the Beavers receiving corps with 90 yards on three receptions. Cheatham had 18 yards on three receptions, Wright had seven yards on one reception with one touchdown, and Carter had seven yards on one reception. Combined the Beavers had 433 total yards with 122 receiving yards and 311 rushing yards.

The Beavers now move on to host the Two Rivers Gators for Homecoming. Two Rivers is currently 1-2 on the season. The Gators won their opening match up against Marshall, 12-8. The Gators then lost to Quitman 35-6. In their third game, the Gators went into overtime with Westside and lost 48-46. The Gators have had a week of rest due to playing in Week 0 and receiving a bye.

Last season, the Beavers ripped through the Gators to win 51-0. The Beavers totaled 337 yards with 292 rushing and 45 passing. The Beavers scored seven touchdowns with six rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. The Beavers will look to do the same this season with another shut out win for homecoming.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Homecoming festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m.