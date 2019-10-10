Beavers try to extend win streak on the road at Danville

After starting the season off 0-2, the Glen Rose Beavers have rallied back to win three games in a row as they head to Danville to take on the Little Johns on Friday, October 11, 2019. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Beavers defeated Mayflower on the road last week to improve their record to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the 4-3A Conference. The Beavers defeated Mayflower 42-6. The Beavers took an early lead over Mayflower in the first quarter 14-0. Mayflower scored one touchdown in the second quarter for their only end zone trip of the game. At the half, the Beavers led 35-6, having scored another 21 points in the second. With a running clock in the second half, the Beavers scored once more on a 70 yard kickoff return.

For the game, Glen Rose quarterback Wesley Launius completed nine passes on 14 attempts for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Launius’s touchdowns went to Noah Wright (seven yard touchdown pass), Matthew Clark (65 yard touchdown pass and 12 yard touchdown pass) and to Jace Cheatham (four yard touchdown pass). Also scoring for the Beavers was Colby Steed and Clark. Steed returned an interception for 64 yards and a touchdown and Clark was able to return a 70 yard kickoff return. Steed also scored five points on PATs and Gavin Chaney was able to score a two-point conversion for the Beavers.

The Beavers had a total of 298 yards in their game against Mayflower. The Beavers had a total of 113 rushing yards and 185 receiving yards. Rushing the ball was Clark (one carry, 7 yards), Ahmad Holmes (seven carries, 17 yards), Wright (one carry, 11 yards), Launius (seven carries, 18 yards), Ethan Taylor (six carries, 20 yards), and Bredon Byrd (18 carries, 57 yards). Receiving the ball was Cohen Carter (two catches, 26 yards), Clark (three catches, 106 yards), Cheatham (two catches, 12 yards), Taylor (one catch, 17 yards), Tagg Haynes (one catch, nine yards), and Wright (one catch, seven yards). Also passing for the Beavers was Wright who completed one pass on three attempts for nine yards.

The Beavers defense gave up a total of 68 yards with 65 passing yards, three rushing yards and one touchdown. The Beavers also had two interceptions in the game.

The Beavers now travel to Danville for their next game on Friday, October 11. The Little Johns are 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Little Johns have beat Dover 42-19, Waldron 7-2, Mayflower 38-8, and Two Rivers 49-14. The Little Johns only loss this season has come to Lamar 35-13.

In the Little Johns last match up with Two Rivers, they were able to strike early. The Little Johns led 20-0 after the first quarter, then added another 22 points in the second. Two Rivers scored all 14 of their points in the second quarter but trailed 42-14. In the second half, the Little Johns scored one touchdown to finish the game with a 49-14 win.

In 2018, the Beavers were able to beat the Little Johns 34-14. The Little Johns finished the season 8-4 and third in the conference. The Little Johns made the 2018 state playoffs were they beat Yellville-Summit 55-12 before losing to Smackover 49-35. This season the Little Johns are predicted to finish the conference in fourth place by Hooten’s Arkansas Football. The Beavers are predicted to finish first.