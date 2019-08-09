Bethel Annual Men’s Day Program set for Sunday

Malvern — The Annual Men’s Day Program at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. The theme for the worship service is “Men Using the Power of God’s Redeeming Grace to Pay it Forward” taken from Ephesians 1:7-8. The speaker for the morning will be the Reverend Charles B. Frost, Sr., Retired Minister.

Frost is a lifelong member of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. He often states that he started his work in the AME Church before he was one year old, because he won his first “Baby Contest” at Union AME Church. He is marred to Sister Evelyn Frost, a former President of the West Arkansas Women’s Missionary Society.

Frost graduated from Little Rock Central High where he served as the Commandant for his Jr. ROTC unit of four hundred cadets. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Arkansas and has received a Master of Divinity Degree from Jackson Theological Seminary where he later received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity. Frost served in the United States Air Force; founded the Arkansas Equal Opportunity Association; served as the Regional Director of the American Association of Affirmative Action; and served various offices at local and state levels of the Society for Human Resources Administration.

He has served in several capacities in the West Arkansas Conference, Central Arkansas Conference, and Arkansas Annual Conference as well as the 12th Episcopal District as Coordinator for Conference Secretaries. His past pastoral charges include:

Richmond Hill AME Church and Claiborne Chapel AME Church, Arkadelphia, Arkansas; Mt. Olive AME Church, Dalark, Arkansas; St. Phillip AME Church, Magnolia, Arkansas; St. Andrew AME Church, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Quinn Chapel AME Church, Little Rock, Arkansas; and Holly Grove AME Church, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Rev. Frost retired from the active ministry in 2018 and is currently serving as the Director of Academic Records and Registration for Jackson Theological Seminary. He is elated to be a saved Pastor, Preacher, and Priest of the Most High God.

Everyone is welcome to attend and receive an inspiration word. Music will be provided by the Male Choir. Rev. Dr. Clarence H. Guy is the Pastor of Bethel.