Big Boy to stop in Malvern TODAY
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Malvern, AR
The world’s largest steam locomotive, Big Boy will be stopping in Malvern today (Wednesday, November 13) from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Malvern Depot, 200 East First Street in Malvern.
The tour is in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
The Malvern HSC His-tri-ology group (Library, Historical Society, and Museum) will be set up at the Malvern Depot selling “Big-Boy” cookies and “Big-Boy” cookie cutters to commemorate the event.
