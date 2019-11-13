Big Boy to stop in Malvern TODAY

The world’s largest steam locomotive, Big Boy will be stopping in Malvern today (Wednesday, November 13) from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Malvern Depot, 200 East First Street in Malvern.

The tour is in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

The Malvern HSC His-tri-ology group (Library, Historical Society, and Museum) will be set up at the Malvern Depot selling “Big-Boy” cookies and “Big-Boy” cookie cutters to commemorate the event.