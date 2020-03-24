Bismarck’s Robertson and King earn post season honors

Bismarck senior Collier Robertson and junior Dawson King earned post season accolades for their accomplishments during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Robertson was named to the 3A All-State Basketball team for 2019-2020. Robertson is a 3 year starter for Bismarck and led the Lions in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Robertson also recorded two assists, and was second on the team in rebounding at 6.7 rebounds per game.

King earned 3A-7 All-Conference honors for the 2019-2020 season. King was the leading rebounder for the Lions with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was also the second leading scorer with 11 points per game.