Bismarck Golf hosts Glen Rose and Spring Hill

The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions hosted the Glen Rose and Spring Hill high school golf teams in a 9-hole match on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Both the Lions and Lady Lions placed first in their match-ups. The Lions placed first with a team score of 138. In second place in the boys division was Spring Hill with a team score of 140. The Lady Lions placed first in the girls division with a team score of 121. The Spring Hill girls golf team was second with a score of 169.

Medaling for the Lions and Lady Lions was Jacob Loy, Hannah Collie, and Makenna Norris. Loy was the runner-up medalist with a round of 42. He was outshot by Spring Hill’s Colby Light. Collie was the medalist for the girls with a round of 38 while Norris was the runner-up medalist with a round of 41.

Read full story in Tuesday's September 17, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.