Bismarck Golf hosts Glen Rose and Spring Hill

Bismarck’s Makenna Norris watches the ball after teeing off during the Lady Lions match on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Norris was the runner-up medalist of the match.
Alexis Meeks
Staff Writer
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions hosted the Glen Rose and Spring Hill high school golf teams in a 9-hole match on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions placed first in their match-ups. The Lions placed first with a team score of 138. In second place in the boys division was Spring Hill with a team score of 140. The Lady Lions placed first in the girls division with a team score of 121. The Spring Hill girls golf team was second with a score of 169.
Medaling for the Lions and Lady Lions was Jacob Loy, Hannah Collie, and Makenna Norris. Loy was the runner-up medalist with a round of 42. He was outshot by Spring Hill’s Colby Light. Collie was the medalist for the girls with a round of 38 while Norris was the runner-up medalist with a round of 41.
