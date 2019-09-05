Bismarck Golf sweeps competition, has 5 medalists

The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf team swept the competition Tuesday, September 3, 2019 while on the road at DeSoto Golf Course in the Hot Springs Village. The Lions and Lady Lions battled with host team Jessieville and Centerpoint in a 9-hole match.

The Lions took home first place with a team score of 130 beating out second place Centerpoint who had a team score of 133. Bismarck’s Jacob Loy and Braden Efird battled to become the medalist of the round with a two-hole playoff. Loy came out victorious to be the medalist with a round of 42 and Efird was runner-up medalist with a round of 42.

The Lady Lions crushed the competition to place first with a team score of 133. Centerpoint came in second with a team score of 162. The medalist of the match was Bismarck’s Erin Fendley with a round of 43. Bismarck’s Hannah Collie and Gloria Berry were the co-runner-up medalists each with a round of 45.