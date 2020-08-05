Bismarck golf takes 1st place
By:
Alexis Meeks
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Malvern, AR
Back on the fairways at the Highland Golf Course Tuesday, the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams took on Camden Harmony Grove in a 9-hole golf match.
Both teams were able to take first place in the match for their second first place finish of the 2020 season. The Lions won with a team score of 130. Camden Harmony Grove placed second with a team score of 156 and the Lions JV team placed third with a team score of 165.
The Lady Lions won with a team score of 119. The Lady Lions JV team placed second with a team score of 157 and Camden Harmony Grove placed third with a team score of 160.
For individual scores check out Thursday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.
Category: