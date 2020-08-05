Bismarck golf takes 1st place

Back on the fairways at the Highland Golf Course Tuesday, the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams took on Camden Harmony Grove in a 9-hole golf match.

Both teams were able to take first place in the match for their second first place finish of the 2020 season. The Lions won with a team score of 130. Camden Harmony Grove placed second with a team score of 156 and the Lions JV team placed third with a team score of 165.

The Lady Lions won with a team score of 119. The Lady Lions JV team placed second with a team score of 157 and Camden Harmony Grove placed third with a team score of 160.

For individual scores check out Thursday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.