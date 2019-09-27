Bismarck golf takes district tournament, heads to state

The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams competed in the 5-3A District Tournament held at DeGray Golf Course on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Both the Lions and Lady Lions defeated the competition to become the 5-3A District Champions and get the chance to play for the title of 3A State Champion. The Lions finished the district tournament match with a score of 264. The runner-up in the district tournament match was Centerpoint with a team score of 269. The medalists out of the boys division was Zack Redifer (medalist) from Fountain Lake with a round of 77 and Tyler Doucet (runner-up medalist) from Prescott with a round of 78. The Lady Lions finished the match with a team score 250. The runner-up was Smackover with a team score of 321. Bismarck’s Hannah Collie was the medalist of the match with a round of 79. Bismarck’s Gloria Berry was the runner-up medalist with a round of 81.

Full results are as follows:

Boys—

Bismarck: Jacob Loy, 79; Braden Efird, 92; Blake Smith, 93; and Logan Bubulka, 110.

Girls— Gloria Berry, 81; Makenna Norris, 90; Hannah Collie, 79; and Anna Cain, 91.