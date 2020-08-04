Bismarck golf tees off against Smackover
By:
Alexis Meeks
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Malvern, AR
The Bismarck Lions golf team hit the greens Monday to open the 2020 golf season. The Lions and Lady Lions teams traveled to the Pine Hills Country Club to compete against Smackover. The Lions took home first place with a combined team score of 142. The Lady Lions also finished in first place with a combined team score of 125. For more information check out Wednesday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.
Category: