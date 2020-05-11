Bismarck hosts virtual sports awards
Bismarck High School recognized its student-athletes with a virtual sports awards night Tuesday.
Athletes were honored for football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, track and cross country, tennis, cheer and golf. Coaches of all sports recognized their top athletes and their seniors for the 2019-2020 athletic year. The awards are as follows:
Football:
Offensive Player Award- James Kegley
Defensive Player Award- Kadin Walker
Coaches Award- Braden Shuffield
Leadership Award- Collier Robertson
King of the Trenches- Luke Falco
Most Valuable Player- Brett Williams
Boys Basketball:
Most Rebounds- Dawson King
Best 3-point Percentage: Blake Smith
Best Overall Field Goal Percentage- Dawson King
Best Free Throw Shooter- Blake Smith
Defensive Player- Criss Ramos
Most Outstanding Player- Collier Robertson
3A-7 All-Conference- Collier Robertson and Dawson King
3A All-State- Collier Robertson
Girls Basketball:
Most Valuable Player- Alyssa Zia
Newcomer of the Year- Hannah Collie
Hustle Award- Bianca Pettus
Offensive Player of the Year- Hannah Collie
Defensive Player of the Year- Alyssa Zia
Most Rebounds- Makenna Norris
Most Assists- Alyssa Zia
3A-7 All-Conference- Alyssa Zia
3A-7 All-Conference honorable mention- Hannah Collie
Baseball:
Played 2 games before cancelation of season due to COVID-19.
Senior Recognition- Luke Falco, James Kegley, Jacob Loy, Chase Smith, and Jarrett Parker
Softball:
Played 6 games before cancelation of season due to COVID-19.
Senior Recognition- Tela Williams and Bianca Pettus
Wrestling:
Wrestler of the Year- Jaden Collie
Boys Track:
No performance awards since the season was canceled due to COVID-19
Senior Recognition- Braden Shuffield and Alex Ventress
Girls Track:
No performance awards because the season was canceled due to COVID-19
Senior Recognition- Victoria Bourgeois and Kalynee Wright
Boys Cross Country:
Most Outstanding Runner- Alex Ventress
Most Improved Runner- Wayne Porterfield
Girls Cross Country:
Most Outstanding Runner- Victoria Bourgeois
Most Improved Runner- Kelssi Davis
Girls Tennis:
Outstanding Doubles- Bianca Pettus and Alivia Gordon
Most Improved Doubles- Kalynne Wright and Faith Billings
Outstanding Singles- Victoria Bourgeois
Most Improved Singles- Caitlyn Castleberry
3A-7 All-Conference Singles- Victoria Bourgeois
3A-7 All-Conference Doubles- Bianca Pettus and Alivia Gordon
Boys Tennis:
Outstanding Doubles- Andrew Webb and Ethan Davis
Outstanding Singles- Alex Ventress
3A-7 All-Conference Singles- Alex Ventress
3A-7 All-Conference Doubles- Andrew Webb and Ethan Davis
Cheer:
Senior Recognition- Katelyn Schoultz- Captain and Elizabeth Ausley- Co. Captain.
Girls Golf:
The Bismarck Girls Golf Team went undefeated for the 2019 season, were the 3A-7 District Champions and were back-to-back 3A State Champions. The 2019 season was their third 3A State Championship in four years.
Best All-around Female Golfer- Gloria Berry
Most Improved- Anna Cain
3A All-State-Makenna Norris, Gloria Berry, and Hannah Collie
Over All-State- Gloria Berry and Makenna Norris
Arkansas All-Preps Golf Team- Gloria Berry and Makenna Norris
Boys Golf:
The Bismarck Boys Golf Team were the 2019 3A-7 District Champions and placed third in the state tournament.
Best All-around Golfer- Jacob Loy
Most Improved- Braden Efird
3A All-State- Jacob Loy
Also announced during the virtual sports awards were the Bismarck Booster Club Scholarship recipients and the Lion Pride Award. Receiving the booster club scholarship were Victoria Bourgeois, James Kegley, Alex Ventress, and Kalynne Wright. Receiving an Honorary Service Scholarship from the booster club was Kelby Cansler. The recipients of the Lions Pride Award were Kalynne Wright and James Kegley.
