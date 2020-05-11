Bismarck hosts virtual sports awards

Bismarck High School recognized its student-athletes with a virtual sports awards night Tuesday.

Athletes were honored for football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, track and cross country, tennis, cheer and golf. Coaches of all sports recognized their top athletes and their seniors for the 2019-2020 athletic year. The awards are as follows:

Football:

Offensive Player Award- James Kegley

Defensive Player Award- Kadin Walker

Coaches Award- Braden Shuffield

Leadership Award- Collier Robertson

King of the Trenches- Luke Falco

Most Valuable Player- Brett Williams

Boys Basketball:

Most Rebounds- Dawson King

Best 3-point Percentage: Blake Smith

Best Overall Field Goal Percentage- Dawson King

Best Free Throw Shooter- Blake Smith

Defensive Player- Criss Ramos

Most Outstanding Player- Collier Robertson

3A-7 All-Conference- Collier Robertson and Dawson King

3A All-State- Collier Robertson

Girls Basketball:

Most Valuable Player- Alyssa Zia

Newcomer of the Year- Hannah Collie

Hustle Award- Bianca Pettus

Offensive Player of the Year- Hannah Collie

Defensive Player of the Year- Alyssa Zia

Most Rebounds- Makenna Norris

Most Assists- Alyssa Zia

3A-7 All-Conference- Alyssa Zia

3A-7 All-Conference honorable mention- Hannah Collie

Baseball:

Played 2 games before cancelation of season due to COVID-19.

Senior Recognition- Luke Falco, James Kegley, Jacob Loy, Chase Smith, and Jarrett Parker

Softball:

Played 6 games before cancelation of season due to COVID-19.

Senior Recognition- Tela Williams and Bianca Pettus

Wrestling:

Wrestler of the Year- Jaden Collie

Boys Track:

No performance awards since the season was canceled due to COVID-19

Senior Recognition- Braden Shuffield and Alex Ventress

Girls Track:

No performance awards because the season was canceled due to COVID-19

Senior Recognition- Victoria Bourgeois and Kalynee Wright

Boys Cross Country:

Most Outstanding Runner- Alex Ventress

Most Improved Runner- Wayne Porterfield

Girls Cross Country:

Most Outstanding Runner- Victoria Bourgeois

Most Improved Runner- Kelssi Davis

Girls Tennis:

Outstanding Doubles- Bianca Pettus and Alivia Gordon

Most Improved Doubles- Kalynne Wright and Faith Billings

Outstanding Singles- Victoria Bourgeois

Most Improved Singles- Caitlyn Castleberry

3A-7 All-Conference Singles- Victoria Bourgeois

3A-7 All-Conference Doubles- Bianca Pettus and Alivia Gordon

Boys Tennis:

Outstanding Doubles- Andrew Webb and Ethan Davis

Outstanding Singles- Alex Ventress

3A-7 All-Conference Singles- Alex Ventress

3A-7 All-Conference Doubles- Andrew Webb and Ethan Davis

Cheer:

Senior Recognition- Katelyn Schoultz- Captain and Elizabeth Ausley- Co. Captain.

Girls Golf:

The Bismarck Girls Golf Team went undefeated for the 2019 season, were the 3A-7 District Champions and were back-to-back 3A State Champions. The 2019 season was their third 3A State Championship in four years.

Best All-around Female Golfer- Gloria Berry

Most Improved- Anna Cain

3A All-State-Makenna Norris, Gloria Berry, and Hannah Collie

Over All-State- Gloria Berry and Makenna Norris

Arkansas All-Preps Golf Team- Gloria Berry and Makenna Norris

Boys Golf:

The Bismarck Boys Golf Team were the 2019 3A-7 District Champions and placed third in the state tournament.

Best All-around Golfer- Jacob Loy

Most Improved- Braden Efird

3A All-State- Jacob Loy

Also announced during the virtual sports awards were the Bismarck Booster Club Scholarship recipients and the Lion Pride Award. Receiving the booster club scholarship were Victoria Bourgeois, James Kegley, Alex Ventress, and Kalynne Wright. Receiving an Honorary Service Scholarship from the booster club was Kelby Cansler. The recipients of the Lions Pride Award were Kalynne Wright and James Kegley.