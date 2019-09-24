Bismarck Lady Lions cross country competes in Jack Huntze Invitational

The Bismarck Jr. and Sr. High girls cross country teams competed in the Jack Huntze Invitational at Trinity Christian on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Competing for the Sr. High was Victoria Bourgious who placed 20th with a time of 26:12.03 in the 5000 Meter Run. The Jr. High team finished fifth out of six schools in the 2400 meter run.

Bismarck Jr. High girls results:

Kelssi Davis finished 10th with a time of 12:19.17

Lauryn Ventress finished 40th with a time of 14:44.97

Regan Parrie finished 52nd with a time of 15:35.00

Callie Corley finished 61st with a time of 16:24.78

Madison Owen finished 74th with a time of 20:16.00