Bismarck Lions cross country has two medalists

The Bismarck Jr. and Sr. High boys cross country teams traveled to Texarkana to compete at the Jack Huntze Invitational at Trinity Christian High School on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The Jr. High boys placed fifth out of eight schools in the 1.6 mile run. Joseph Porter placed fifth in the meet out of 82 runners with a time of 10:09. Porter medaled for the Jr. boys. The Sr. High boys also placed fifth out of nine schools in the 3.1 mile run. Alex Ventress finished ninth out of 106 runners to medal. His finish time was 18:25.

